Thomas (ankle) didn't participate during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The superstar wideout spent half of practice rehabbing in the training facility and the other half watching practice from the sideline while wearing his uniform. Thomas hasn't practiced or played since 2020, so he wasn't expected to participate in minicamp. However, it's still encouraging to see the two-time NFL receptions leader engaged in team activities at this point in the offseason. The Saints have yet to comment on expectations for Thomas' availability during training camp, but they remain hopeful to have him back at some point during the 2022 campaign.