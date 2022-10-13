Thomas (foot) wasn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Though Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Thomas was likely to return from a two-game hiatus to play Sunday against the Bengals, the wideout's continued absences from practice would seem to suggest otherwise. The Saints will wait until after Friday's session before providing an update on Thomas' status for the matchup with Cincinnati, but the 29-year-old will likely need to put in a full workout just to avoid taking a questionable designation into the weekend.