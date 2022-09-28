Thomas (toe) was not spotted at the early portion of Wednesday's practice, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) both appear to be sitting out New Orleans' first practice session in London. Both offensive playmakers will have two more chances to up their participation levels before Sunday's game against Minnesota. Thomas is believed to have avoided a long-term injury, but his status for Week 4 remains unclear.