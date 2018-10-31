Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing Wednesday

Thomas (undisclosed) wasn't present during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

The reason for Thomas' absence won't be known until the Saints release their first Week 9 injury report. For the season, he leads all NFL players with at least 15 receptions in catch rate at 90.6 percent (58 of 64).

