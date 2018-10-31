Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing Wednesday
Thomas (undisclosed) wasn't present during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
The reason for Thomas' absence won't be known until the Saints release their first Week 9 injury report. For the season, he leads all NFL players with at least 15 receptions in catch rate at 90.6 percent (58 of 64).
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gains 81 yards•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Caps comeback with touchdown•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes four catches Monday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held to 47 yards by Giants•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches historic Brees pass in OT win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Another double-digit catch effort in Week 2 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...