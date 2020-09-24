Thomas (ankle) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

If Thomas indeed doesn't participate Thursday, it'll mark his second session in a row without any activity. He was given a timeline of 2-to-4 weeks to recover from the left high ankle sprain suffered in the season opener, so another DNP this Sunday versus the Packers won't surprise in the least. Thomas' official activity level will be known later Thursday afternoon.