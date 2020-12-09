Thomas wasn't spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Since Thomas returned from injured reserve Week 9, the Saints have regularly been listing him on their practice reports with an ankle issue. The Saints will release their first Week 14 report later Wednesday, which should provide more clarity whether Thomas is still getting maintenance for the ankle or if he's dealing with a new concern.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets in limited practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Dominates target share Week 13•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Clear for Week 13•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Records four catches in Denver•