Thomas (foot) wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Thomas hasn't mixed into drills since injuring his foot Week 3 at Carolina, but he still has a pair of chances to get back on the field this week before the Saints potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's contest against the Bengals. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also wasn't seen on the field, while rookie first-rounder Chris Olave (concussion) made an appearance, so the team's receiving corps remains compromised at the moment.