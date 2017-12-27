Saints' Michael Thomas: Not seen at practice Wednesday
Thomas (undisclosed) wasn't present during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
A late addition to the injury report this past weekend, Thomas entered Sunday's matchup against the Falcons with a questionable designation due to a hamstring injury. He shed the concern by avoiding the inactive list and proceeded to haul in four of five passes for 66 yards, marking his 10th consecutive game with at least 50 receiving yards. Just a few days later, he appears as if he'll be a non-participant in the first session of Week 17 prep, but the reason won't be known until the Saints release an injury report.
