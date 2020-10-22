Thomas (hamstring/ankle) wasn't spotted Thursday during the open portion of the Saints' practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Unless Thomas fits in some work in the portion of the practice closed to the media, the wideout looks like he'll go down as a non-participant on the Saints' injury report. Though head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Thomas won't face any further discipline after he was held out of the team's Week 5 win over the Chargers following an altercation with a teammate, the wideout's health remains uncertain. Thomas had been sidelined for Weeks 2 through 4 with a left high-ankle sprain, but the hamstring might be the greater concern at this point. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Thomas' activity was limited at Wednesday's practice because he tweaked the hamstring during the workout, so his absence Thursday is obviously worrisome. The Saints will presumably reassess Thomas' condition at their final practice of the week Friday before gauging the All-Pro receiver's chances of playing Sunday against the Panthers.