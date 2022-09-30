Thomas (foot) is not present at the start of Friday's practice, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip/ankle) both appear to be missing their third consecutive practice sessions, and thus trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against Minnesota. The Saints' official Friday injury report will provide both Thomas and Winston with game designations, but if both are unavailable it will fall to Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) to operate as the top wideouts for Andy Dalton.