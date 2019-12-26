Saints' Michael Thomas: Not spotted at practice Thursday

Thomas (hand) wasn't seen during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Estimated as a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through, Thomas' reps are being capped this week as he tends to a hand injury. So far, the Saints haven't indicated any worry about the wide receiver's availability for Sunday's game in Carolina. In any case, the narrative could change a bit if Thomas downgrades to a DNP on Thursday.