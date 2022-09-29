Thomas (foot) is not present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) both appear to be sitting out a second consecutive practice. That leaves both with one more chance to log some amount of practice activity ahead of Sunday's contest against Minnesota. For any chance of being cleared to take on the Vikings, Thomas could have to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday.