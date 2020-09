The Saints ruled out Thomas (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

On the other side of the ball, Green Bay has given Davante Adams (hamstring) a 'doubtful' designation. It appears both teams will be without their star wide receivers Week 3, and in the Saints' case, they'll rely on Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway to keep the offense moving Sunday.