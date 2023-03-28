Thomas, who is bouncing back from a toe injury that ended his 2022 season early, is not yet 100 percent recovered from the issue according to coach Dennis Allen, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas, who last saw game action in Week 3 last year, subsequently had surgery to address a dislocated second toe, but at this stage his recovery from the injury is ongoing. On the plus side, Allen noted that he expects the wideout to be fully healthy and ready to go down the road as the coming season approaches, with the team intending to proceed cautiously with Thomas in the meantime, per Garland Gillen of FOX 8. Once healthy, Thomas will be in a position to reclaim a key pass-catching role in the Saints' Derek Carr-helmed offense alongside fellow WR Chris Olave.