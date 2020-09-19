Thomas (ankle) has been ruled out for the Monday night matchup against the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

This always felt like the logical conclusion considering Thomas is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high left ankle sprain, but reports Thursday seemed to give the slightest of hope the star wideout would be available. With those thoughts dashed, New Orleans will turn to Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith to take on the bulk of the receiving work, with tight end Jared Cook, running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray and gadget player extraordinaire Taysom Hill all figuring in the offense.