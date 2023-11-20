Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Thomas' knee injury is "going to take some time," though Allen didn't specify whether the receiver would require a stint on injured reserve, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The Saints are coming off a Week 11 bye, but Thomas is still in recovery mode after he injured his right knee on the team's first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to Minnesota. He stayed on the field for the next play and recorded a reception, but he checked out of the game and visited the injury tent on the sideline before being ruled out for the rest of the day. Though the Saints haven't provided a proper diagnosis for Thomas' injury, Allen referred to it as a "significant" one a week ago, making it unlikely that the wideout is ready to play this Sunday in Atlanta. Even if Thomas is ruled out ahead of the Week 12 game, he'll still be worth monitoring into Saturday, when New Orleans could place him on IR if there's an expectation he'll need at least four weeks to recover from the injury.