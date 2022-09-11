Thomas (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, is slated to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After logging limited sessions during the entirety of Week 1 prep, Thomas was tabbed with a designation for the opener. He's been dealing with a hamstring issue since at least Aug. 21, but he looks destined to be available Sunday in some capacity for what will be just his eighth game since the start or the 2020 season. Assuming he's active, Thomas will serve as one of quarterback Jameis Winston's top wide receivers along with Jarvis Landry and rookie first-round pick Chris Olave.