Saints' Michael Thomas: On track to play Sunday

Thomas (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas was an addition to the injury report Saturday, so his situation needs to be monitored closely despite Schefter's positive report. The Saints will presumably wait and see how Thomas looks in pregame warmups before his official status is revealed 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Should the Saints end up holding Thomas out, Ted Ginn (rib), Brandon Coleman and Willie Snead would operate as the Saints' top wideouts.