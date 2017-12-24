Saints' Michael Thomas: On track to play Sunday
Thomas (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thomas was an addition to the injury report Saturday, so his situation needs to be monitored closely despite Schefter's positive report. The Saints will presumably wait and see how Thomas looks in pregame warmups before his official status is revealed 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Should the Saints end up holding Thomas out, Ted Ginn (rib), Brandon Coleman and Willie Snead would operate as the Saints' top wideouts.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Added to Week 16 injury report•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Leads team in receiving•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Second 100-yard game of season•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to end zone•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Snags five passes against Rams•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Puts up 91 yards in win•
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...