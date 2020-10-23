The Saints ruled out Thomas (hamstring/ankle) for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Thomas started the week as a limited participant but was then held out of practice Thursday and Friday. The lack of activity the past two days isn't a great sign for his Week 8 status, though the Saints haven't determined anything beyond Sunday. With Emmanuel Sanders landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Tre'Quan Smith is set up as the team's No. 1 receiver for Week 7, while Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway also could see a few targets. The team likely will call up a wide receiver from the practice squad, with Austin Carr being the favorite.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not looking good for Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not seen at practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Hamstring injury surfaces•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Misses open portion of practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: No longer facing team discipline•