The Saints ruled out Thomas (hamstring/ankle) for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Thomas started the week as a limited participant but was then held out of practice Thursday and Friday. The lack of activity the past two days isn't a great sign for his Week 8 status, though the Saints haven't determined anything beyond Sunday. With Emmanuel Sanders landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Tre'Quan Smith is set up as the team's No. 1 receiver for Week 7, while Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway also could see a few targets. The team likely will call up a wide receiver from the practice squad, with Austin Carr being the favorite.

