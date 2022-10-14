Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday night matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.