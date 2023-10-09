Thomas recorded four receptions on seven targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Patriots.

The Saints maintained a significant advantage for much of the game, limiting their need to take to the air. As a result, Thomas led the team in targets and yards despite his modest output. The highlight of his performance came late in the first quarter on a 26-yard catch deep down the middle of the field -- his third gain of at least 20 yards on the season. Thomas remains a reliable if unspectacular producer, as he now has between 50 and 65 yards in all five games for the campaign.