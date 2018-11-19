Saints' Michael Thomas: Perfect in win
Thomas hauled in all four of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-7 win over Philadelphia.
Thomas' first two targets of the day both went for 30-yard receptions and would help set up touchdowns a few plays later in the first half. The former Buckeye opened the third quarter with a nine-yard catch before capping that same drive off with a 23-yard score to give the Saints a 31-7 lead. While that was his final look and he saw his fewest opportunities since Week 4, the 25-year-old still managed to make it six straight games with four catches and at least 69 yards and now has five touchdowns over his five contests as well. He has another even more favorable matchup at home Week 12 against Atlanta.
