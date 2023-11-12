Thomas is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings and was spotted on the field warming up, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas wasn't listed on the Saints' Week 10 injury report, but his status still warranted a checkup ahead of Sunday's kickoff after he was arrested Friday in Kenner, La. on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief for his alleged involvement in an altercation with a man performing construction work in the receiver's neighborhood, according to Terrell. The Saints said Friday that they are aware of the incident and are gathering more information, and the expectation is that Thomas will continue playing while his legal situation remains ongoing.