Saints' Michael Thomas: Playing Sunday
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Falcons, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
The Saints caused a stir with the addition of Thomas to the injury report Saturday. After a pregame workout, though, his hamstring was deemed ready to handle the rigors of game action. During the Saints' previous matchup with Atlanta two weeks ago, Thomas posted 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 117 yards and one touchdown, all season bests for the second-year wide receiver.
