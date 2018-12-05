Saints' Michael Thomas: Pops up with ankle injury
Thomas was held out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Assuming he picked up the injury during last Thursday's 13-10 loss to Dallas, the 25-year-old wideout will at least have the benefit of a few extra days to recover. He's missed just one game in three pro seasons, but there won't be any denying the concern if he doesn't make it back to practice in some capacity Thursday. Thomas has an appetizing Week 14 road matchup against the vulnerable Tampa Bay defense (8.6 yards per pass attempt, 28 passing TDs).
