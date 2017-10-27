Saints' Michael Thomas: Present at Friday's practice
Thomas (knee) was on the field for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas was held out of practice Wednesday but returned as a limited participant Thursday, with Saints coach Sean Payton saying that the wideout's knee injury isn't a long-term concern. Payton didn't comment on Thomas' status for Sunday's game against the Bears, but there may be some clarity once the Saints release their final injury report Friday afternoon.
