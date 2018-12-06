Saints' Michael Thomas: Puts in full practice
Thomas (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Thomas' activity confirms that his lack of participation in Wednesday's session was for maintenance purposes more than anything else. The Saints' top wideout can be locked into fantasy lineups with confidence come Sunday, when he'll face off against the same Tampa Bay squad he torched for 16 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.
