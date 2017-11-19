Saints' Michael Thomas: Puts up 91 yards in win
Thomas recorded six catches for 91 yards on 11 targets in Sunday's 34-21 overtime win against the Redskins.
Thomas tied for the team lead in both catches and yards while leading New Orleans in targets. While the second-year receiver has topped 80 yards in six of 10 games, Thomas has only made two trips to the end zone after scoring nine touchdowns as a rookie.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Records 117 yards versus Bills•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited again Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Sidelined during open part of practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-leading reception total in win•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...