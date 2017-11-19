Saints' Michael Thomas: Puts up 91 yards in win

Thomas recorded six catches for 91 yards on 11 targets in Sunday's 34-21 overtime win against the Redskins.

Thomas tied for the team lead in both catches and yards while leading New Orleans in targets. While the second-year receiver has topped 80 yards in six of 10 games, Thomas has only made two trips to the end zone after scoring nine touchdowns as a rookie.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories