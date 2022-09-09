Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Thomas was able to manage three consecutive limited sessions this week after dealing with a hamstring injury that's impacted him since at least Aug. 21. His status for Week 1 remains up in the air, but at least fantasy managers will have the benefit of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday as it pertains to a lineup decision. If he's able to play, Thomas will be on the receiving end of passes from Jameis Winston.
