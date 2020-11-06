Thomas (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
Thomas was a limited practice participant throughout the week, and while we'd ideally like to see at least one full session, he seemingly has a decent shot to make his first game appearance since Week 1. If that happens, Thomas will face one of the top defenses in the league, led by cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. An 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff could make things tricky for fantasy managers if Thomas' availability comes down to a game-time decision, something that appears reasonably likely at this point.
