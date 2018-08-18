Saints' Michael Thomas: Quiet in second preseason game
Thomas caught two passes on three targets for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Starting quarterback Drew Brees sat out the Saints' second preseason game, and Thomas accomplished little with backups Tayson Hill and Tom Savage under center. Still, no player in NFL history has caught more passes in his first two seasons than Thomas, and Thomas should again be one of the best receiver options in fantasy once the games start to count.
