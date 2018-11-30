Saints' Michael Thomas: Quiet night in surprising loss
Thomas brought in five of eight targets for 40 yards in the Saints' 13-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. He also recovered a fumble.
Thomas may have led the Saints in receiving yardage, but it was his second straight game with less than 50. The third-year wideout was a victim of a Cowboys' suffocating pass defense that limited Drew Brees to a season-low 4.5 yards per attempt. Thomas also failed to find the end zone for the second straight game after compiling four touchdowns over the prior trio of contests. Having mustered a modest 60 yards per game through the air over the four contests since his 211-yard explosion against the Rams on Nov. 4, Thomas will look to reclaim some of his fantasy luster against the Buccaneers in a Week 14 tilt on Dec. 9.
