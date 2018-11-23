Saints' Michael Thomas: Quiet on Thanksgiving night
Thomas hauled in four of six targets, managing only 38 yards during Thursday's 31-17 win against the Falcons.
Seemingly against all logic, the Saints star receiver was held to 38 receiving yards -- his lowest output since Week 6 of 2017 -- against a Falcons defense that entered Thanksgiving ranking in the bottom half of the NFL in targets, yards and catch rate allowed to wideouts, and bottom 10 in touchdowns surrendered to the position (14). Even facing a top 10 Dallas pass defense in Week 13 (236 yards per game against), Thomas will be an elite WR1 option in what figures to be a bounce back performance for a player averaging 7.8 receptions and a shade under 100 yards per game.
