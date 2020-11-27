Thomas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Denver.
The Saints continue to monitor his practice reps after Thomas missed a large chunk of the season with ankle and hamstring injuries. He saw 12 targets on Taysom Hill's 23 pass attempts last week against the Falcons, but it's possible the run-first offense with Hill at quarterback eventually has a negative impact on Thomas' receiving usage.
