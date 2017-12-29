Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready for Week 17
Thomas (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Thomas could return to his usual workload despite never quite making it back to a full practice. He had season-low marks for snap share (62.5 percent) and targets (five) in last week's 23-13 win over the Falcons. The Saints can't afford to take it easy, as a loss would put them in danger of falling to the No. 5 seed in the NFC.
