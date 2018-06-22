Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready to beat double-teams

Thomas said he added some muscle without gaining weight this offseason, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

While there isn't much room for improvement with a player this good, Thomas does think he can do a better job beating exotic coverages and double-teams. He could get a few more looks in the end zone if his offseason work pays off, following a 2017 campaign in which the only disappointment was his lack of touchdowns. Thomas tied for third in the NFL with seven catches (five TDs) on plays inside the 10-yard line, but he didn't score from outside that range. While unlikely to ever become a major deep threat, he did score from 32, 21 and 14 yards out as a rookie, finishing with nine TDs on 92 catches. Locked in as the No. 1 receiver in a high-powered offense with shaky tight ends, Thomas is a strong bet to improve on last year's scoring mark, even if offseason addition Cameron Meredith (knee) ends up healthy and productive.