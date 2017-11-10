Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready to go Sunday
Thomas (ankle) doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game in Buffalo, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Limited by an ankle injury both Wednesday and Thursday, Thomas returned in full Friday, effectively shedding any doubt about his ability to play Week 10. He'll thus act as the No. 1 option for Drew Brees against the Bills' 26th-ranked pass defense (250.3 yards per game).
