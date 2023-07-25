Coach Dennis Allen said Thomas (toe) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas, who has been limited to just 10 appearances over the last three seasons, will begin training camp at 100 percent health after taking part in OTAs and minicamp on a limited basis. After a March restructure, Thomas is currently with the Saints on a one-year, $10 million contract that can go up to $15 million via incentives heading into his age-30 season. While Chris Olave may well be the true No. 1 option for new quarterback Derek Carr, Thomas' ability to contribute shouldn't be overlooked if he can stay on the field consistently. He began the 2022 season with a 16-171-3 receiving line in three games, before subsequently missing the rest of the year due to a dislocated second toe.