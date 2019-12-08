Saints' Michael Thomas: Rebounds with huge game
Thomas brought in 11 of 15 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
After a season-low receiving total last week, Thomas bounced back in a huge way with his massive stat line. His 11 receptions bring his total to a league-leading 121 on the season, and he'll have three more games to eclipse Marvin Harrison's single-season record of 143. Thomas' 134 yards also brought him to 1,424 on the season, already surpassing his career-high 1,405 set in 2018. Thomas is a locked-and-loaded WR1 no matter the opponent, and his career year will continue in Week 15, as he takes on a Colts team that just gave up 474 yards through the air to the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Season-low receiving total•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Historically prolific year persists•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Eclipses century mark in Week 11•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Another monster output in Week 10•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Reignites connection with Brees•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes nine catches vs. Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.