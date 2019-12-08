Saints' Michael Thomas: Rebounds with huge game

Thomas brought in 11 of 15 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

After a season-low receiving total last week, Thomas bounced back in a huge way with his massive stat line. His 11 receptions bring his total to a league-leading 121 on the season, and he'll have three more games to eclipse Marvin Harrison's single-season record of 143. Thomas' 134 yards also brought him to 1,424 on the season, already surpassing his career-high 1,405 set in 2018. Thomas is a locked-and-loaded WR1 no matter the opponent, and his career year will continue in Week 15, as he takes on a Colts team that just gave up 474 yards through the air to the Buccaneers.