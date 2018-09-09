Saints' Michael Thomas: Record-setting afternoon in loss

Thomas brought in 16 of 17 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Thomas turned in a jaw-dropping effort that was largely made possible by the fact the Saints played from behind the majority of the afternoon. The third-year wideout's reception tally was not only a career high, but a franchise record as well. A stellar catch rate was a must for such a prolific haul, and accordingly, Thomas only failed to corral one of his 17 targets, although he also lost a fumble. Although Sunday's numbers were naturally an outlier, Thomas is expected to be one of the most productive receivers in any fantasy format this season, a distinction he'll look to continue living up to in Week 2 against the Browns.