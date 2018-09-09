Saints' Michael Thomas: Record-setting afternoon in loss
Thomas brought in 16 of 17 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Thomas turned in a jaw-dropping effort that was largely made possible by the fact the Saints played from behind the majority of the afternoon. The third-year wideout's reception tally was not only a career high, but a franchise record as well. A stellar catch rate was a must for such a prolific haul, and accordingly, Thomas only failed to corral one of his 17 targets, although he also lost a fumble. Although Sunday's numbers were naturally an outlier, Thomas is expected to be one of the most productive receivers in any fantasy format this season, a distinction he'll look to continue living up to in Week 2 against the Browns.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Two catches in third preseason game•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Quiet in second preseason game•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready to beat double-teams•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Snags two scores in playoff defeat•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Goes for 131 yards in playoff win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...