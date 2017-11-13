Saints' Michael Thomas: Records 117 yards versus Bills

Thomas recorded 117 receiving yards while catching nine of 10 targets during Sunday's 47-10 win over the Bills.

Thomas came up with his most productive game of the season, setting personal bests in both catches and receiving yardage. The running game dominated the day, but the second-year wideout was still prominently featured in the passing game, finishing with six more targets than the next closest teammate. Thomas' role as Drew Brees' top target affords him a solid weekly floor for production and he should be in line for another strong showing next week at home against the Redskins.