Saints' Michael Thomas: Records 117 yards versus Bills
Thomas recorded 117 receiving yards while catching nine of 10 targets during Sunday's 47-10 win over the Bills.
Thomas came up with his most productive game of the season, setting personal bests in both catches and receiving yardage. The running game dominated the day, but the second-year wideout was still prominently featured in the passing game, finishing with six more targets than the next closest teammate. Thomas' role as Drew Brees' top target affords him a solid weekly floor for production and he should be in line for another strong showing next week at home against the Redskins.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited again Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Sidelined during open part of practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-leading reception total in win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Continues solid-but-unspectacular campaign•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...