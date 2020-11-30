Thomas secured four of his six targets for 50 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-3 win against the Broncos.

Thomas consumed 42.9 percent of the team's target share on a low-volume passing day, but that wasn't enough to secure the two-time All-Pro a second consecutive profitable outing. He enjoyed a nine-catch, 104-yard performance last Sunday in a 24-9 win against the Falcons but has otherwise averaged only 42.7 receiving yards per game since his Week 9 return from ankle and hamstring injuries. Thomas will face the Falcons for the second time in three outings Week 13, with Taysom Hill likely once again slotting in as his quarterback.