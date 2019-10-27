Saints' Michael Thomas: Reignites connection with Brees
Thomas secured all 11 of his targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also lost nine yards on his sole rush.
Thomas paced the Saints in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon, as he helped make Drew Brees' return to action from a thumb injury a highly successful one. The star receiver now has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in three of the past four games, and his double-digit target streak stands at four contests. With Brees back in the fold and clearly back to full health, the 26-year-old's upside is through the roof moving forward.
