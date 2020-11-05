Thomas (ankle/hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday
Thomas now has logged back-to-back capped practices to begin Week 9 prep, but he also did the same last week before being ruled out for a sixth consecutive game. It stands to wonder if the Saints want him to take the field without limitations before clearing him to return from a Grade 1 hamstring strain and left ankle injury. In any case, clarity could arrive on that front as soon as Friday, when New Orleans will post its final injury report of the week.
