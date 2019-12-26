Saints' Michael Thomas: Remains limited Thursday
Thomas (hand) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Despite not being present at the part of Thursday's session open to the media, Thomas maintained his listing from Wednesday. The Saints haven't expressed any worry about his Week 17 availability as he tends to a hand injury, but there's a chance he's tabbed with a designation upon the release of Friday's practice report.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Listed as limited on report•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Sets single-season reception record•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Monster effort in blowout win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Rebounds with huge game•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Season-low receiving total•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.