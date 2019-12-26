Play

Saints' Michael Thomas: Remains limited Thursday

Thomas (hand) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Despite not being present at the part of Thursday's session open to the media, Thomas maintained his listing from Wednesday. The Saints haven't expressed any worry about his Week 17 availability as he tends to a hand injury, but there's a chance he's tabbed with a designation upon the release of Friday's practice report.

