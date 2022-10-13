Thomas (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Thomas continues to focus on rehab of the foot injury that forced him to sit out Weeks 4 and 5. While he has one more chance to make his presence felt in practice this week, the Saints could make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after Friday's session. Jarvis Landry (ankle) also didn't practice Thursday, but rookie Chris Olave (concussion) returned in a limited capacity, so one of the team's top three wide receivers seems to be making a bid to play this weekend.