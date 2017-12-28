Saints' Michael Thomas: Restricted in practice Thursday

Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

For the second straight day, Thomas was held out of select drills, but the fact that he was merely on the practice field at all suggests he's trending toward playing Sunday in Tampa Bay. Though the Saints have clinched a playoff spot, they aren't guaranteed a home matchup in the wild-card round. Having their top receiver available Week 17 against the Buccaneers -- even with a potentially restricted workload -- would bolster the Saints' chances of coming away with a win in Tampa Bay, which would lock up a home game the following weekend.