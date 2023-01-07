Thomas, who is on injured reserve due to a dislocated toe, restructured his contract with the Saints on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The big change is the addition of a nearly $32 million roster bonus guaranteed on the third day of the new league year. The untenable number comes in replace of nearly $14 million in 2023 base salary, essentially allowing the Saints to realize cap savings sooner when they eventually cut the former All-Pro wideout this offseason. While the Saints would still be on the hook for some of the roster bonus even with a post-June 1 designation, it's still an important restructuring for the franchise, which is once again steeped in salary cap woes. For Thomas, the contract change could allow the oft-injured target to hit the open market sooner than the start of free agency and thus draw more interest from teams. The 29-year-old has played just 10 games since the end of the 2019 season.