Thomas (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
As Thomas works to get back into game shape, he attended and took part in his first official practice Wednesday since sustaining a high left ankle sprain Week 1 against the Buccaneers. Since then, he's been focusing on rehab and even looked good in a workout last Friday. Still, Thomas has two more days to prove the health of his ankle once and for all with a full showing, before the Saints decide on his status for Sunday's game against the Lions.