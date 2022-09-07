Thomas (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
After the session, coach Dennis Allen said of Thomas, "We'll see," regarding his availability for Sunday's contest in Atlanta, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. "We'll see where he's at, but certainly he's progressing." Thomas has been dealing with a hamstring injury since at least Aug. 21, missing the Saints' final two preseason games and all practices in the meantime. As a result, his ability to get back on the field in some capacity Wednesday is a positive sign in advance of Week 1 action.
